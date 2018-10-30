** Tennessee medic’s licence yanked after allegedly deliberately hurting patients

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Tennessee paramedic from Chattanooga has had his EMS licence yanked after he apparently deliberately hurt patients. That is the word from KTIV (AP/October30) which said Gordon Brett Stokes, 43, also allegedly bragged online about his actions. According to the news site, Stokes compelled a junior medic to drill into the bone of a patient without giving the person anything for pain control. He also had another responder insert a breathing tube into a patient’s nose when the tube had been coated with hand sanitizer. Along with working EMS in Tennessee, Stokes also did prehospital care in Alaska, Florida, Hawaii, and Afghanistan. He has denied any wrongdoing and says he will sue to get his licence back.