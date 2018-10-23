** BC man suing paramedic, nurse after lengthy ER wait deteriorates into confrontation

CANADA NEWS

** A BC man from Burnaby is suing a paramedic and a nurse for $42 million after he says he was assaulted by them at an area emergency room last July. That is the word from The Delta Optimist (Cornelia Naylor/October 22) which said Osama Yassein Al-Salami, who now goes by another name, says he was attacked, slandered, and forcibly arrested on July 7th while at the ER being treated for sciatica. According to the civil case’s filing, Al-Salami said the nurse tried to stop him from leaving the facility when the wait for treatment became too long. A paramedic then punched him in the shoulder. RCMP arrived shortly afterwards and arrested him for uttering threats. Along with saying the arrest was rough, Al-Salami said medical personnel accused him of using jihadist talk. Hospital staff, however, told police Al-Salami’s behavior made them concerned for their own safety and that of their patients.The suit seeks $15 million compensation for lost income and other damages. Both nurse Kristina Zerr and medic Casey Forslund have denied the charges.