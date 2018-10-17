** 2 Manitoba lakes named after paramedic pair LODDs

CANADA NEWS

** Manitoba has named two lakes after a pair of paramedics killed 23 years ago after the ambulance they were in collided with a semi-trailer. That is the word from a press release put out by the National Union of Public and General Employees (October 17) which said the announcement was commemorated at a ceremony in Beausejour Monday. According to the release, Keith Barrie Lake and Cuadros Lake, named after Manuel Cuadros, are about 45 – 60 kilometres northwest of Lynn Lake. The application for the naming was spearheaded by the Manitoba Paramedic Honour Guard. Both Barrie and Cuadros died July 27, 1995.