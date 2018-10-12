** Ontario announces new encrypted digital radio system for emergency responders

CANADA NEWS

** Ontario is getting a new encrypted digital radio system for emergency responders. That is the word from The Star (Robert Benzie/October 11) which said the system will cover 750,000 square kilometres across the province and will be put into operation starting in 2021. A full phase-in will be done by 2023. According to the newspaper, Premier Doug Ford, who announced the initiative Friday, did not say how much the system would cost. He did say, however, that the dollars involved are substantial. Ford said the current system is unreliable and outdated.