Saint-Quentin, New Brunswick – Accident raises more questions about ambulance services in province
Nashville, Tennessee – Man overdoses, escapes ambulance, carjacks mother
Augusta, Georgia – Conflicts of interest in ambulance fight easy to see
Carson City, Nevada – Man booked for punching paramedics in the throat
Manchester, UK – Man threatened to slit paramedic’s throat as he helped him while he lay in street
New South Wales, Australia – Wife of paramedic has vowed to protest until ambulance service apologizes for implying her late husband had a drug problem
Newcastle, Australia – Charges after paramedics threatened, pushed