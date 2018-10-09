** US Air Force medic drowns in Mississippi

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A US Air Force medic in Mississippi is dead after apparently drowning in the Techoutacabouffa River near Biloxi this past weekend. That is the word from 4 CBS News Denver (October 9) which said the body of Staff Sgt. Luis O. Cisneros-Godinez, 31, was found Saturday. According to the news site, Cisneros-Godinez was with the 81st Training Wing at Kessler Air Force Base. Neither the circumstances of the death, nor the official cause of death have been announced. Cisneros-Godinez joined the military on March 10, 2009 in Gardena, California. Police continue to investigate.