** Irish medic treated in hospital for chest injuries following teen’s attack

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND NEWS

** A Cork medic required medical care last night after being punched in the chest by a teenager described as being out of his mind. That is the word from The Evening Echo (October 10) which said the 12:30 a.m. incident in Blackrock played out with the formerly unresponsive 16-year-old springing up to attack the medic. According to the newspaper, EMS personnel were shocked at how quickly the boy went into aggressive mode. Police, meanwhile, arrested the teen and took him to Bridewell. There is no word on whether or not drugs or alcohol were involved in the boy’s actions. A spokesman for the ambulance service said the incident proves that prehospital personnel face serious safety threats each day when responding to calls.