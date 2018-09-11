** Brooklyn, New York police issue public appeal for information on EMT attacker

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Brooklyn police in New York have put out a public appeal for help in locating a man who attacked an EMT treating him last month. That is the word from News 12 Brooklyn (September 11) which said the unidentified man punched the practitioner, 55, in the chest August 7th while in the ambulance. According to the news service, the man then fled the EMS rig. No description of the suspect has been released. Individuals with any information are being directed to contact Crime Stoppers. There is no word on whether or not the EMT sustained any injuries as a result of the attack.