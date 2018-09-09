by In

Keansburg, New Jersey – Plans in place to build 9/11 EMS memorial, but organizers need help from the public

Amherst, Massachusetts – UMass student arraigned on assault charges against paramedics, police

Indianapolis, Indiana – New app helps paramedics communicate with the ER

Lexington, Kentucky – Community paramedicine has ambulance runs down while paramedic morale is up

Fort Lauderdale, Florida – Man needed a ride, so he stole an ambulance

Columbus, Georgia – Active first responders to get free oil change on 9/11

Albuquerque, New Mexico – Judge rules to keep alleged ambulance thief behind bars until trial