by

by In

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Paramedics, firefighters honored at recognition day

Amherst, Massachusetts – UMass student attacks 3 paramedics, police officer

Marietta, Georgia – Man struck by ambulance

East of England, UK – Doubt over ambulance service’s preparedness

London, UK – Seniors’ falls costing paramedics time, money

Perth, Western Australia – More young men requiring ambulances for alcohol than women

Tasmania, Australia – Frontline emergency workers to get specialized mental health support from peers