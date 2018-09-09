Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Paramedics, firefighters honored at recognition day
Amherst, Massachusetts – UMass student attacks 3 paramedics, police officer
Marietta, Georgia – Man struck by ambulance
East of England, UK – Doubt over ambulance service’s preparedness
London, UK – Seniors’ falls costing paramedics time, money
Perth, Western Australia – More young men requiring ambulances for alcohol than women
Tasmania, Australia – Frontline emergency workers to get specialized mental health support from peers