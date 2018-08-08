Kamloops, BC – Rolling barage helping veterans and first responders struggling with PTSD
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Man taken into custody after pulling gun on paramedics
Hartford, Connecticut – Synthetic drugs have first responders on high alert
Vermillion County, Indiana – Rural communities in need of EMTs; training offered to high school seniors
Louisville, Kentucky – EMS staffing shortage takes a dangerous toll on medics and patients
West Palm Beach, Florida – Veteran paramedic faces DUI charge
East of England, UK – Ambulance crew left shaken after crashing into ditch during call