by In

Kamloops, BC – Rolling barage helping veterans and first responders struggling with PTSD

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Man taken into custody after pulling gun on paramedics

Hartford, Connecticut – Synthetic drugs have first responders on high alert

Vermillion County, Indiana – Rural communities in need of EMTs; training offered to high school seniors

Louisville, Kentucky – EMS staffing shortage takes a dangerous toll on medics and patients

West Palm Beach, Florida – Veteran paramedic faces DUI charge

East of England, UK – Ambulance crew left shaken after crashing into ditch during call