NY man accused in FDNY EMT's death gets new court date over religion change

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Court proceedings for a Bronx man accused of killing an on-duty EMT one year ago have been delayed due to the defendant’s change of religious affiliation. That is the word from News 12 The Bronx (August 21) which said Jose Gonzalez briefly appeared in court Monday. According to the news site, his new court date was set for September 27th. Gonzalez has been charged with murder, manslaughter, and robbery in the February 2017 death of Yadira Arroyo. Gonzalez allegedly used Arroyo’s own ambulance to run over her before stealing the EMS unit itself.