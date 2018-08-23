** Illinois paramedic sentenced to nine years in jail on drug charges

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former Illinois paramedic from O’Fallon will be cooling his heals for the next nine years in jail after being sentenced earlier this week for stealing fentanyl and morphine from his ambulance service. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (Robert Patrick/August 22) said Jason Laut was given the sentence Tuesday after being convicted on 38 separate charges in November. According to the newspaper, the tags included wire fraud x 6, making false statements on narcotics logs x 29, aggravated identity theft x 2, and tampering with the consumer product fentanyl x 1. Court heard Laut replaced the stolen meds with saline. He was working for MedStar Ambulance as a paramedic, supervisor, and dispatch manager at the time of the crimes between January 2013 and May 2015.