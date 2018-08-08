by In

Austin, Texas – City, EMS negotiations reach tentative deal

Sulphur Springs, Texas – Man arrested after allegedly punching two paramedics

Trenton, New Jersey – New law ensures public employees can volunteer as emergency responders during retirement

Palo-Alto, California – California Highway Patrol identified DUI suspect who hit ambulance and a second vehicle

Kalispell, Montana – Flathead needs EMTs to help with fires

Augusta, Georgia – First responders working to overcome language barriers during emergencies

New South Wales, Australia – Win for paramedics as NSW backs down on de-skilling