** New York police identify EMT killed in New York crash

UNITED STATES NEWS

** New York City police have identified an EMT killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash Sunday as Eric Maleh, 25. NBC News York (August 20) said Maleh was riding on the Utopia Freeway around 10:30 p.m. when he lost control of his bike. According to the news site, he had swerved out of the path of a vehicle making a u-turn and crashed into a house. Maleh died in hospital a short time later. Police are investigating. Funeral services are pending.