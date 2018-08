by In

Chicago, Illinois – Governor vetoes expanded benefits for paramedics, EMTs

New Orleans, Louisiana – Court upholds damages in ambulance crash case

Michigan City, Indiana – Overdose victim tasered, charged after attacking police, medics

Birmingham, UK – Four injured after driver falls asleep at wheel and smashes into ambulance

East Anglia, UK – Air ambulance issues security alert after email breach

Victoria, Australia – Paramedic trial made no difference in response times

New South Wales, Australia – Stop the “de-skilling” of Illawarra paramedics:union