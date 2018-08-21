** Two Indiana EMTs killed in off duty motorcycle crash

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A pair of Indiana EMTs are dead after a Sunday motorcycle/SUV crash. That is the word from the NWI Times (Sarah Reese/August 20) which said Superior Ambulance medics Jacklyn Nauracy, 26, of Schererville and Nicholas Branham, 36, from Valparaiso died after the bike they were on was hit by the SUV around 3:45 p.m. Nauracy died at the scene, while Branham was pronounced dead at the Porter Regional Hospital around 4:30 p.m. The driver of the SUV, meanwhile, suffered minor injuries in the crash. There is no word on whether charges will be forthcoming. Police continue to investigate. Funeral services are pending.