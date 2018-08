by In

Tofino, BC – New helipad approved for hospital after an 8 year absence

Lambton County, Ontario – EMS pilot project receives funding

London, Ontario – Paramedic call volumes jump as ER offload delays rise

Terre Haute, Indiana – Paramedic booked on prescription fraud

San Antonio, Texas – Former city ambulance service EMTs, paramedics allege they are owed unpaid wages

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – One of city’s first paramedics retires as EMS chief