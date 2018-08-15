** Illinois legislators propose new measures to protect first responders from accidental exposures to opioids

** A pair of Illinois politicians has introduced legislation aimed at preventing endangerment of first responders by accidental exposure to opioids like fentanyl. The River Bender (August 14) said state Reps. Monica Bristow (D-Godfrey) and Katie Stuart (D-Collinsville) are calling their potential bill the Reckless Endangerment of a First Responder by Fentanyl Exposure statute. According to the proposed legislation, violations of the law would be considered a class 2 felony. The bill also includes other drugs laced with fentanyl. In addition, a separate bill would see legal opioid prescriptions added to the Prescription Monitoring Program in a more timely manner. The move would enable authorities to track who is using the med.