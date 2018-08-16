** Connecticut paramedics in New Haven inundated by drug overdose calls

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Connecticut paramedics in New Haven are apparently being overwhelmed with drug overdose patients. That is the word from NBC Connecticut (Thea DiGiammerino/August 15) which said during a 24-hour period earlier this week medics attended on 76 potential overdoses. New Haven Fire Department Chief John Alston said a two hour morning stretch was the worst, with multiple OD patients needing assistance. American Medical Response (AMA) officials, meanwhile, said Narcan stocks are getting low as a result of the number of drug calls. Several ambulances from neighboring cities were called upon for mutual aid to help ease the load. During the busiest time 46 EMS units were working on the streets. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) agents are now looking into the situation.