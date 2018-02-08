** Hawaii legislators propose bill to have insurers cover air ambulance trips for life saving procedures on the mainland

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Insurance companies in Hawaii may soon have to cover air ambulance trips to the mainland for life saving procedures not available in the island state. That is the word from the Associated Press (February 8) which said state legislators have put forward a proposed bill that would help lift the financial burden on families tasked with unexpected medevac flights. According to the news site, flight costs can range anywhere from $80,000 to $130,000. There is no word on how long it may take for the legislation to be passed into law.