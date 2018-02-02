by In

Montreal, Quebec – Mother whose toddler son died says family should be allowed on air ambulances

Dauphin County, Pennsylvania – Body armor to be worn by EMTs due to increased risk of violence

Indian River, Florida – Pregnant paramedic/firefighter denied light duties

Salt Lake City, Utah – Bill passes to allow first responders access to compensable mental health services

Conway, South Carolina – Horry County medics sound alarm on mandatory overtime

Hertfordshire, UK – Average ambulance response times double after introduction of new patient system

Johannesburg, South Africa – Ambulance attacked while transporting pregnant woman