Montreal, Quebec – Mother whose toddler son died says family should be allowed on air ambulances
Dauphin County, Pennsylvania – Body armor to be worn by EMTs due to increased risk of violence
Indian River, Florida – Pregnant paramedic/firefighter denied light duties
Salt Lake City, Utah – Bill passes to allow first responders access to compensable mental health services
Conway, South Carolina – Horry County medics sound alarm on mandatory overtime
Hertfordshire, UK – Average ambulance response times double after introduction of new patient system
Johannesburg, South Africa – Ambulance attacked while transporting pregnant woman