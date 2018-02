by In

Montreal, Quebec – Quebec backtracks, will let parents fly with children on medevacs

Centralia, Washington – Man pleads guilty to aggravated battery of an EMT

Raymond, Mississippi – Off-duty EMT pulls paraplegic man from burning van

East of England, UK – Ambulance delay discrepancies worrying

Canvey, UK – Man waited 13 hours for ambulance after having brain bleed

New South Wales, Australia – Paramedics, teachers eye crack in unfair discriminatory salary cap after Sydney train offer

Wellington, New Zealand – Wellington Free Ambulance union takes plea for more money to government