St. John’s, Newfoundand – NL paramedics to receive mental health training

Castlegar, BC – Head of medical advocacy group says ambulance service is in critical condition

Montreal, Quebec – Paramedics sign deal while other Urgences Sante workers launch strike

Saginaw County, Michigan – EMT driving Mobile Medical Response ambulance charged in October 16th fatal crash

Trenton, Missouri – Man arrested in theft of ambulance from hospital

Akron, Ohio – Officials consider merging EMS and fire departments

Lancashire, UK – Man fakes illness for free ambulance ride