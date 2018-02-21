** Urgences Sante medics in Quebec start 48 hour strike action

CANADA NEWS

** Paramedics with Urgences Sante in Quebec began a 48 hour strike action Wednesday night. CTV Montreal (February 21) said the initiative comes at a time when medics have been without a contract since March 31, 2015. According to the news station, paperwork bans and a refusal to do non emergent interfacility transfers is part of the protest. Several other non essential tasks will also be boycotted. The EMS union involved in the action represents 3,600 paramedics, dispatchers, and other EMS personnel in both Montreal and Laval.