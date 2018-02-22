** Pennsylvania EMT caught in child sex sting; charged

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Pennsylvania EMT from Warminster, who was nabbed in a police sting operation, has been tagged with multiple charges after allegedly arranging to meet an underage girl for sex. That is the word from 6 ABC (February 22) which said Charles Amer, 46, has been charged with luring, attempted sexual assault, attempted criminal sexual contact, and attempted endangering the welfare of a child. According to the news service, Amer was still in his medic uniform when he drove to meet what he thought was a 14-year-old girl in South Jersey. The “child” however turned out to be an undercover cop. At the time of his arrest, Amer worked for 4 separate EMS agencies, including Belmed Ambulance, Healthfleet Ambulance, Keystone Quality Transport Company, and Warrington Community Ambulance. There is no word on his upcoming court date.