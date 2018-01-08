** 2 Pennsylvania EMTs charged with stealing drugs from an ambulance

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A pair of Pennsylvania EMTs from Honesville have been charged with allegedly stealing ambulance drugs last November. That is the word from WNEP (January 8) which said the duo, along with another man, have been tagged with theft, receiving stolen property, obstructing emergency services, and several other tags. According to the news station, police found the missing meds in former EMT Heather Widzbell’s car. She and friend Jason Mizwinski had been tipped off as to where to nab the drugs when the EMS unit went out on a call. EMT Kathleen Knecht has also been charged. There is no word on their next court date.