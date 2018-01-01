by In

Toronto, Ontario – Paramedic scheduling system still far from perfect nearly a year after launch

Concord, North Carolina – Community starts fundraiser for children of slain paramedic

Muncie, Indiana – Battle over ambulance service in Muncie sent back to committee

Raglesville, Indiana – 1 injured when ambulance hits horse drawn buggy

Jones County, Mississippi – Ambulance destroyed by fire while on highway

Scotland, UK – Bad weather stops air ambulance from rescuing crash victim

East Midlands, UK – Drivers warned after 90 ambulance crashes in eight months