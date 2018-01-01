by In

Phoenix, Arizona – Arizona’s fallen paramedics remembered at dedication

Scotland, UK – 999 callers put on hold for up to 20 minutes over Christmas and New Year’s

Scotland, UK – Assaults on Scotland’s fire, police, and ambulance services reach three year high

Bournemouth, UK – More than 200 patients left waiting in ambulances up to an hour for treatment

New South Wales, Australia – Thieves ransack and damage ambulance

Perth, Western Australia – Man slapped with driving ban after tailgating ambulance over two years ago

Durban, South Africa – Medic fuming over drink driving blood test fiasco