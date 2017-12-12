** Wisconsin man yielding to ambulance fired upon by another driver

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Wisconsin man from Madison narrowly escaped injury Monday after being fired on by an impatient driver while he stopped for an ambulance. That is the word from The Wisconsin State Journal (Bill Novak/December 12) which said the 7:30 p.m. incident played out after the man slowed his vehicle speed to a crawl as he saw an EMS unit approaching from the rear. According to the newspaper, the driver behind the man then let loose with a bullet. The man said he found a bullet hole on the driver’s side of the truck. He was not injured in the incident, but reported the few details he had to police. There is no word on whether an investigation has been opened into the matter.