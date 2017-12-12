by In

Toronto, Ontario – New firefighter-paramedic model political, paramedics say

Thunder Bay, Ontario – Code Black a sign of the times for Superior EMS

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – New EMTs lighten load on city paramedics but have little impact on overtime

Muncie, Indiana – Woman punched EMT in the face

Stamford, Connecticut – Stamford EMS, paramedics donate toys to pediatric patients

Berlin, Connecticut – Man with medical issue rams ambulance, police cruiser in stolen vehicle

New South Wales, Australia – NSW Ambulance struggles with demand: audit