by In

Peterborough, Ontario – Paramedics protest at Queen’s Park over changes to Ambulance Act

Louisville, Kentucky – Kentucky autism center to train first responders

Cincinnati, Ohio – Shooting victim strikes ambulance while driving himself to hospital

Belfast, Northern Ireland – Physical assaults on ambulance personnel at five year high

Cornwall, UK – Child makes hoax call requesting police, fire, and ambulance as services tackle extreme weather

Derby, UK – Hero ambulance technician found human trafficking victim who had been living as a slave