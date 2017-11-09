by In

Macon, Georgia – Ambulance torn open as it overturns

Granite City, Illinois – Handcuffed suspect jumped from ambulance, police say

San Diego, California – AMR staffing shortage ends EMS program aimed to reduce frequent 911 callers

San Francisco, California – Paramedic accused of taking puppy from family during medical emergency

Dayton, Ohio – EMT shortage causes concern for local fire districts

Trenton, New Jersey – Governor appoints 9/11 paramedic to state’s top health post

Western Cape, South Africa – EMS will not stop helping those in crime ridden areas

Cape Town, South Africa – Attacks on paramedics could cripple services