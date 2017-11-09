** Former Pennsylvania paramedic convicted of indecently assaulting female co-worker

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former Pennsylvania paramedic from West York will soon be a registered sex offender after being convicted of indecently assaulting a female co-worker, 24, at his ambulance station. The York Daily Record (Dylan Segelbaum/November 9) said Earl Stonebraker, Jr., 35, pleaded no contest to the assault. He will now serve two years probation on the charge. According to the newspaper, the offence took place on August 24, 2016 while the two were employed at West York Ambulance Inc. As per a plea deal, Stonebraker will serve his probation in Boise, Idaho where he currently resides.