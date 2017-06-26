by In

Lower Mainland, BC – BC’s Lower Mainland first responders move to encrypted communications

St. Louis, Missouri – Woman says ambulance service responsible for her fall from stretcher

Hackensack, New Jersey – Friends fight for single mom, EMT following crash

Bayside, New York – 9/11 memorial draws crowds

West Midlands, UK – Ambulance staff get police escorts to violent homes

Ashford, UK – Yet more ambulance sites hit by cruel crooks stealing vital life saving equipment

London, UK – Radical plans to ease NHS 999 target amid mounting pressures