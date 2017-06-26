** Alabama medic from Mobile missing since Friday found

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Alabama police in Mobile say an EMT who went missing June 23rd has now been found. WKRG (June 26) said Acie Evans was last seen Friday morning after he left the city to pick up his daughter in Mississippi. He was due back at work Sunday, but never reported in. A public alert was issued for anyone with information to come forward. Police have declined to comment on where Evans was for 72 hours. They did say, however, friends and family met him Monday at a hospital.