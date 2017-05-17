by In

Detroit, Michigan – Fire department honors paramedics with special ceremony

Norfolk, UK – Hospital and ambulance service are handed fines of more than 3M pounds for missing key patient targets

Victoria, Australia – Family of sick teen told condition not life threatening enough for ambulance

Perth, Western Australia – Driver on drugs when he hit ambulance and injured paramedic

Tasmania, Australia – Paramedics overworked, ambulances off the road, union warns government

Victoria, Australia – Paramedics, Ambulance Victoria hit back at Code 1 downgrade claims

Johannesburg, South Africa – Star’s death casts spotlight on shortage of ambulances