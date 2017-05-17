** Pennsylvania paramedics to build park in memory of EMT LODD

** Former New Jersey EMT awarded $90,000 in discrimination action

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Pennsylvania paramedics in Johnstown are constructing a park to honor the memory of female LODD medic Janice Keen Livingston. WJAC (Ron Musselman/May 17) said the $500,000 project is also intended to pay tribute to police, fire, and EMS. Livingston, who worked for West End Ambulance Service, died in March 2015 after she was hit by a truck at an MVA scene. She was 38-years-old at the time of her death.

** A former part time New Jersey EMT has been awarded $90,000 in damages after he alleged he was discriminated against by co-workers who thought he was gay. That is the word from NJ.com (Bill Gallo/May 17) which said Donald Hymer Jr. also claimed he did not get promotions and was fired because of the perception. He said his termination caused him emotional distress and suffering, at the same time as damaging his reputation. The suit was settled out of court prior to trial. The city, however, did not admit wrongdoing. It also declined to comment on the matter.