** Rhode Island paramedic/firefighter dies suddenly at home

** Mississippi man arrested for attacking medics

UNITED STATES NEWS



** Funeral services were held Tuesday for a Rhode Island paramedic/firefighter who died suddenly last week at home. WPRI (Bill Tomison/May 15) said the commemoration for Scott D. Grace, 44, took place in East Providence at St. Martha’s Church at 10 a.m. According to the news service, Grace, who had just completed his paramedic certification and was a local musician, leaves behind three children. Colleagues have now set up a fund to benefit them. Donations can be made at Washington Trust bank branches. A Gofundme account has also been established. There is no word on Grace’s cause of death.

** A Mississippi man from Bay St. Louis has been arrested for attacking two American Medical Response medics sent to help him Monday. That is the word from The Sun Herald (Robin Fitzgerald/May 16) which said David Waltman Parker, 18, has been charged with simple assault on an emergency medical worker as well as retaliation against a public servant. According to the newspaper, Parker became belligerent with practitioners as soon as they arrived on-scene. He was screaming and shouting before physically setting upon one of the female medics. Parker allegedly twisted both her arms and wrists, leading her to require medical attention. Sheriff Ricky Adams said Parker’s actions are likely drug related. If convicted on the felonies, he could end up serving up to 14 years in jail. He may also be tasked with paying up to an $8,000 fine. Parker remains in jail pending his next court hearing.