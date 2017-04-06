by In

Halifax, Nova Scotia – College of Paramedics formalizes province’s first responders

Lower Mainland, BC – New paramedic to make sure unusual symptoms get the right response

Taber, Alberta – HALO wants to be on even footing with STARS air ambulance

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – School principal supports first responders carrying guns in schools

New York, New York – FDNY EMT LODD Yadira Arroyo honored with “Tin House” coin designed to raise funds for her kids

Madison, Wisconsin – Community EMS bill passes Assembly

New South Wales, Australia – Communications breakdown: Paramedics want updated communications equipment