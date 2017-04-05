** Accused killer of New York EMT arraigned

** Missouri medic killed in off-duty crash; funeral set for April 15th

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A New York man, accused of killing Fire Department of New York (FDNY) EMT Yadira Arroyo, 44, last month, has pleaded not guilty to the crime. That is the word from the New York Post (Priscilla de Gregory/Emily Saul/April 5) which said Jose Gonzalez, 25, was arraigned Wednesday. According to the newspaper, Bloods gang member Gonzalez smirked while entering his plea in Bronx Supreme Court. Hundreds of Arroyo’s colleagues were present at the hearing. Documents relating to Gonzalez’ arrest have also now been released. The papers indicate he consumed PCP, marijuana, and Seroquel hours before he ran down Arroyo with her own ambulance. Outside the hearing, FDNY union head Israel Miranda said Arroyo had treated and transported Gonzalez in the months leading up to her death. Miranda said, however, he could not offer any specifics on the transports. Gonzalez will next appear in court in August.

** Funeral services are set for April 15th for a Missouri paramedic who died Saturday in a one vehicle crash near Rosebud. The Gasconade County Republican (April 5) said the 2 p.m. commemoration for Matthew “Gomer” Piles will be held at the Owensville First Baptist Church. According to the newspaper, Piles died around 6:55 a.m. after being ejected from his vehicle. Police say his car left the road after he over corrected. The vehicle then rolled. Co-workers said Piles was kind, gentle, and a willing helper to anyone who needed assistance. Piles was working as a paramedic at Ozark Central Ambulance District in Belle at the time of his passing.