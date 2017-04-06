** UK paramedic has licence yanked after drug conviction

** Pennsylvania man charged after attacking police, spitting blood on EMT

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A Northampton paramedic has lost his EMS licence after being convicted of falsely obtaining prescription drugs. That is the word from The Northampton Chronicle (Carly Roberts/April 6) which said Tewksbury Close, Delapre resident Andrew Mills was struck off by the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) earlier this week. According to the newspaper, HCPC spokesman Debbie Hill said Mills’ criminal convictions were serious breaches that could happen again. Mills was convicted of fraud x 2 on May 26, 2016 at Northampton Magistrates’ Court for incidents on September 21, 2014 and October 11, 2015. At sentencing, Mills was handed a 12 week incarceration order suspended for 12 weeks. He was also fined 280 pounds and ordered to do 100 hours of community service. Neither Mills nor his lawyer attended the HCPC hearing.

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Pennsylvania man has been charged with felony aggravated assault x 2 after allegedly attacking a cop and spitting blood into the face of an EMT Thursday. Lancaster Online (Lindsay Blest/April 6) said New Holland resident Jordan Scott Richardson, 21, currently remains in jail pending the posting of a $500,000 bail. According to the newspaper, EMS arrived at Richardson’s home around 4 a.m. to treat a man who was under the influence. Agitated and naked, Richardson punched a police officer several times while being placed under arrest. He was also tasered, but removed the barbs himself both times. Upon arrival at hospital, he attacked the EMT. There is no word if the medic incurred further injury in the melee. Along with the above mentioned charge, Richardson has also been tagged with simple assault, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.