Death of FDNY EMT prompts new gang legislation proposal

** A new street gang bill has been introduced in the New York legislature in response to the death of Fire Department of New York (FDNY) EMT Yadira Arroyo, 44, earlier this month. CBS 6 Albany (Anne McCloy/March 28) said the proposed statute was introduced Tuesday. Bill sponsor Sen. Martin Golden (R-Brooklyn) said the legislation would prevent known gang members from returning to the streets so rapidly after convictions. He said under the potential bill certain gang crimes would be increased from misdemeanors to felonies to increase jail time given. Supporters held a rally in Albany that same day to push for the legislation. Along with stiffer penalties for gang members, the statute would also mandate gang education in public schools.