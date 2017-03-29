St. John’s, Newfoundland – NAPE wants immediate action to reduce ambulance red alerts
Vancouver, BC – Paramedics launch new campaign to raise awareness around lacking resources
Simcoe County, Ontario – Improved EMS response times by Simcoe County paramedics
Winnipeg, MB – Manitoba reducing ambulance fees to $425; still among highest in Canada
Nashville, Tennessee – Proposed bill could be shot in the arm for ambulance services
Nottingham, UK – Jail for Derbyshire man who sexually assaulted a paramedic
Cape Town, South Africa – EMS vehicle vandalized