Vancouver, BC – BC paramedics’ final push to get 300K+ signatures to be considered essential service
Santa Ana, California – Federal judge dismisses lawsuits against 12 cities over alleged ambulance monopolies
London, UK – London Ambulance chiefs in battle to pay for paramedics to deal with terror attacks
West Midlands, UK – Whistle blowing ambulance crews claim reorganization will be a danger to the public
West Midlands, UK – Off-duty medic’s life saved on M6 by paramedic colleagues after he suffered a heart attack
East of England, UK – More than 42M pounds to be spent on ambulance buildings and vehicles under new scheme
Cape Town, South Africa – Ambulances under fire