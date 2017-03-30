by In

Vancouver, BC – BC paramedics’ final push to get 300K+ signatures to be considered essential service

Santa Ana, California – Federal judge dismisses lawsuits against 12 cities over alleged ambulance monopolies

London, UK – London Ambulance chiefs in battle to pay for paramedics to deal with terror attacks

West Midlands, UK – Whistle blowing ambulance crews claim reorganization will be a danger to the public

West Midlands, UK – Off-duty medic’s life saved on M6 by paramedic colleagues after he suffered a heart attack

East of England, UK – More than 42M pounds to be spent on ambulance buildings and vehicles under new scheme

Cape Town, South Africa – Ambulances under fire