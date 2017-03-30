** Alberta RCMP seize drone that came too close to STARS air ambulance flight path

** Paramedic self regulation in Nova Scotia goes active April 1st

CANADA NEWS

** Alberta RCMP officers in Red Deer have seized a drone that allegedly nearly veered into the flight path of an air ambulance Wednesday. That is the word from The Calgary Sun (March 30) which said the 9:30 a.m. incident played out as the STARS chopper was attempting to land at an area hospital. According to the newspaper, police are considering whether the use of the drone violated the federal Aeronautics Act.

** Self regulation comes to Nova Scotia paramedics April 1st. The Herald News (The Chronicle Herald/March 30) said that is the day when the province’s College of Paramedics becomes active. According to the newspaper, twenty-one other professions in Nova Scotia operate under self regulation. The EMS college will set standards, deal with public complaints and disciplinary measures, and provide professional oversight. Financed through member dues on an ongoing basis, the college’s start-up has been paid for by a one time government grant of $350,000. Approximately 1,400 Nova Scotia medics will be under the new college’s jurisdiction.