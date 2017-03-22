Minneapolis, Minnesota – Paramedics sound alarm about assaults
East Meadow, New York – Man checks out of hospital, steals ambulance
San Diego, California – AMR medical van stolen with 2 patients inside
New Castle County, Delaware – 2 paramedics investigated for size of needles used
Manchester, UK – Paramedic told mother dying of brain tumor that a migraine doesn’t stop you from walking, inquest told
East Midlands, UK – Jail for patient who sexually assaulted paramedic in ambulance
West Midlands, UK – Ambulance service paramedic racially abused by drunken thug