Minneapolis, Minnesota – Paramedics sound alarm about assaults

East Meadow, New York – Man checks out of hospital, steals ambulance

San Diego, California – AMR medical van stolen with 2 patients inside

New Castle County, Delaware – 2 paramedics investigated for size of needles used

Manchester, UK – Paramedic told mother dying of brain tumor that a migraine doesn’t stop you from walking, inquest told

East Midlands, UK – Jail for patient who sexually assaulted paramedic in ambulance

West Midlands, UK – Ambulance service paramedic racially abused by drunken thug