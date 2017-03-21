** EMS chief in Pennsylvania accused of sexually assaulting minor

** Alleged killer of NY EMT due back in court today

UNITED STATES NEWS

** An EMS chief in White Oak, Pennsylvania is facing charges relating to the alleged sexual assault of a minor. That is the word from WPXI (March 20) which said North Versailles Fire Department Chief Ryan Marton stands accused of committing the assaults between 2008 and 2011. According to the news site, the girl, whose age has not been specified, said he touched her inappropriately numerous times. He also invited three friends to his home to sexually assault her. The girl also claimed Marton allegedly brandished a firearm and threatened her mother’s life in order to keep her quiet. Among the charges being considered for Marton are endangering the welfare of children and unlawful contact with a minor.

** The alleged killer of a New York EMT is set to appear back in court today. Jose Gonzalez, 25, has been charged with murder in connection with the Thursday death of Yadira Arroyo, 44. CBS New York (March 19) said publicity surrounding Gonzalez’ arrest is continuing to focus on his supposed mental illness. He was taken into custody Thursday after running down Arroyo with her own ambulance. Gonazlez’ father Jose Sr. said his son suffers from bipolar disorder for which he was unable to get help. Earlier reports had stated the condition in question was schizophrenia. Arroyo’s funeral, meanwhile, has been set for Saturday. Flags throughout New York City are currently flying at half mast in her honor.