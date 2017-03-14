Cape Breton, Nova Scotia – Injured man crawls for 2 hours to get help, then faces delayed ambulance response
Ottawa, Ontario – Union tells paramedics to track overtime after policy changes
Sudbury, Ontario – Council mulls over contentious fire paramedic plan
Bellingham, Washington – Police recover paramedic kit after woman helped herself to it at stabbing scene
Bell County, Kentucky – Fire department paramedic facing credit card fraud and drug charges
London, UK – Paramedic keeps job after standing with hands in pockets as patient died
Mabopane, South Africa – Gauteng EMS concerned by increasing attacks on paramedics