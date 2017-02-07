** North Carolina man hijacks ambulance

** Former Ontario military medic found guilty of sexually assaulting women at recruitment centre

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Charges are apparently pending against a North Carolina man who allegedly hijacked an ambulance with his 3-year-old girl inside Tuesday. WSOC TV (February 7) said Gaston County resident Bobby Glenn attacked medics and forced them away from their intended route to hospital. The incident occurred as Glenn was being transported there for involuntary commitment. The prehospital rig was eventually stopped after police blocked it on Interstate 85. Glenn currently remains in Gaston County Jail.

CANADA NEWS

** A former combat medic from Ontario has been found guilty of sexual assault during recruitment centre medical exams. That is the word from CBC Windsor (February 6) which said now retired Petty Officer second class James Wilks was convicted in a Gatineau, Quebec military courtroom Friday. The tags relate to him conducting unauthorized breast exams on potential female recruits in London and Windsor in 2009. According to the news service, he was deemed not guilty on breach of trust x 4 in that case. Sentencing has been set for May 24th. Friday’s verdict is the third such one for Wilks who has already served nine months in jail for sexual assault and breach of trust x 4 following a December 2011 conviction. In 2013, he was sentenced to 30 months in prison for sexual assault x 10 and breach of trust x 15. The latter is currently being appealed. He retired from the military in April 2011.